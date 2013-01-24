Home
Philips Sonicare ProResults

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6024/26
Sonicare
      Superior performance at superior value

      • 4-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • All-round cleaning
      Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 ProResults compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Colour
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Compact

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

