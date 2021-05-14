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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

Philips Sonicare 4100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3689/41

  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

Available in

Cleansing Blue Prismatic
Lush Lilac Prismatic
Malibu Prismatic
Paradise Pink Prismatic
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes stains for naturally whiter teeth every time you brush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Helps whiten teeth every time you brush

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

  • Sonicare technology

  • QuadPacer and SmarTimer

  • Slim ergonomic design

  • 14 day battery life

Helps whiten teeth every time you brush

Helps whiten teeth every time you brush

Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonic technology gently removes stains for naturally whiter teeth every time you brush.

Pressure Sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

Pressure Sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Data on file.

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode.