HX3689/41
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
Sonicare technology
QuadPacer and SmarTimer
Slim ergonomic design
14 day battery life
Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonic technology gently removes stains for naturally whiter teeth every time you brush.
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
Data on file.
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode.