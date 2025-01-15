Sign up for exclusive offers
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush
Support
HX3689/41
Available in
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
Philips SonicareCharging base
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
warranty
Links that might be useful for a better experience with your product
Product registration
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you