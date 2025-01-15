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Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

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Philips Sonicare 4100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3689/41

Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

Available in

Cleansing Blue Prismatic
Lush Lilac Prismatic
Malibu Prismatic
Paradise Pink Prismatic

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 5.9 MB
  • 15 January 2025

UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 45.8 kB
  • 13 April 2026

Parts & Accessories

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