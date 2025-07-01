Search terms

    Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3689/44

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Whitens teeth in just one week
    • Pressure Sensor helps protect your teeth and gums
    • Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer
    • Switch between 2 intensity settings
    • Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean
    Philips Sonicare 4100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.
    Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.*

    Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

    2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

    Switch between 2 intensity settings to make the brushing session comfortable for you.

    Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

    Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

    Our ambition at Philips is to reduce electronic waste. One way we do this is to minimise the number of adapters we put on the market. These products come without a power adapter because we are committed to reducing electronic waste.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      DC5V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days***
      Energy consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Colour
      Lush Lilac Prismatic

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Replacement reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      • Reminder icon lights up
      • to always ensure best results

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 4100 Series
      Brush heads
      1 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and Smartimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday cleaning
      2 intensities
      • High
      • Low

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard

    • Individual results may vary
    • * Data on file
    • ** based on two periods of brushing for two minutes per day on Standard mode
