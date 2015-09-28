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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare CleanCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3214/11

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Designed to be the perfect toothbrush for transitioning from your manual toothbrush. It feels like you've never brushed your teeth until now.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Recommended sonic toothbrush brand by dental professionals worldwide

Improve gum health up to 100%*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Improves gum health by up to 100%*

Improves gum health by up to 100%*

Densely packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gum line to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush