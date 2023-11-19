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Philips Fidelio SoundHub 2.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

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Philips Fidelio SoundHub2.1 Home theatre

HTS9241/12

Philips Fidelio SoundHub 2.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Manual instructions - English (US)

  • PDF file, 143.2 kB
  • 19 November 2023

End Users Licence Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 13.2 MB
  • 25 November 2023

Quick start guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.6 MB
  • 4 December 2023

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