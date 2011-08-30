Discontinued
HTS9241/12
Breathtaking clarity of all sound details
Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new SoundHub home cinema system HTS9241. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favourite movies and music as they were meant to be heard.
3D Blu-ray
Titanium tweeters
The co-developed tweeters, crafted in titanium, are very rigid and light to guarantee undistorted sound. Their incredible resistance to distortion and resonance through the whole audible frequency range guarantees superb clarity for all sound details.
The Philips proprietary Premium Class D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
The home theatre can also be matched with all other Philips TVs.
To check whether Video on Demand is available in your country, please visit www.philips.com/blu-ray.