Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls or videos, or even go out of range, without interrupting your music. This is also more battery-friendly, since the energy used for music is minimised. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.