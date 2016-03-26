Discontinued
HD9620/01
Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
White, 1425 W, 0.8 kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
The Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Inherently faster from start to finish, it drives everyday usage with its superiority throughout the cooking process.
Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
measured vs. Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen chips, evaluated based on browning and how well done the chips were
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity: 800 g chips