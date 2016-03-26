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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9620/01

Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food.

See all benefits

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • White, 1425 W, 0.8 kg

Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

The Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Inherently faster from start to finish, it drives everyday usage with its superiority throughout the cooking process.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. measured vs. Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen chips, evaluated based on browning and how well done the chips were

  3. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity: 800 g chips