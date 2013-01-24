Home
Viva Collection

Airfryer

HD9620/01
    With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

    With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food.

    With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

    With Philips' unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There's no need for preheating, and with the new compact design you can still cook a large amount of food. See all benefits

      Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

      • TurboStar
      • Low fat fryer
      • White, 1425 W, 0.8 kg
      Delicious dishes: tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

      Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food with no turning needed, even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside.

      Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

      The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy-to-follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

      Tasty food in less time: no preheating required

      The Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Inherently faster from start to finish, it drives everyday usage with its superiority throughout the cooking process.

      Large 0.8-kg capacity, 20% more compact*

      The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller), but is still able to cook a large amount of food (800 g). With its reduced size, it blends in perfectly on the kitchen worktop and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its well-considered size enables everyday usage and a world of possibilities.

      Detachable parts - dishwasher-safe

      The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. The Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a standard fryer.

      Fry, bake, grill and roast your favourite foods at home

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Fat Removal technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

      Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

      The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast, superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

      Up to 50% more homogenous end results — TurboStar technology*

      The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning — even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.

      Universal EasyClick handle — easily exchange accessories

      Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes, every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Recipe book and app
        Time control
        Up to 30 minutes
        Technology
        TurboStar technology

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Power
        1425  W
        Voltage
        220  V
        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        266 x 292 x 276  mm
        Weight of product
        5.3  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

