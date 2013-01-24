Home
    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    Great-tasting chips with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips' unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

      Baking accessory to make all your favourite baking recipes

      With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favourite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, quickly, easily and healthily!

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design, which combines fast-circulating superheated air, a starfish design and an optimal heating profile, allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals quickly, easily and more healthily without necessarily adding oil.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      The removable non-stick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

      Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

      High-power performance for fast cooking results

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food more healthily, quickly and conveniently.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Ready signal
        • Recipe book and app
        • Temperature control
        • Time control
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        1425  W
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        382 x 287 x 315  mm
        Weight of product
        7.0  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Accessories

        Included
        Baking tray

          • Compared to fresh chips prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

