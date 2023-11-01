Search terms

  • Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day
    -{discount-value}

    Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    HD9137/91

    Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    Eggs cooked the way you enjoy them. Soft, medium, hard-boiled and poached eggs cooked to perfection. With enough capacity for the whole family, its compact, practical design is also easy to clean and doesn't take up much space.

    See all benefits

    Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    Similar products

    See all Steamer

    Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    • Different cooking levels
    • Family size
    • 400 W power
    • Poached accessory
    • Ready signal
    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    No fuss or mess eggs. The egg tray and poached egg tray accessory are both removable, easy to clean and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for ultimate ease.

    The compact, easy-to-store design means all accessories fit inside

    The compact, easy-to-store design means all accessories fit inside

    Designed to minimise clutter and make sure that you don't lose accessories, the egg cooker is small, compact and able to store all accessories (measuring cup, poaching tray, egg piercer and beaker) within it.

    'On' light

    'On' light

    It's all in the details. The elegant 'on' light shows when the egg cooker is switched on.

    Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

    Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

    The egg cooker comes with a poached egg accessory tray. Easy to use and clean, simply slot on the tray to cook up to 3 delicious poached eggs at the same time.

    Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

    Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

    Boiled eggs need to be pierced before cooking to ensure they don't burst. The egg cooker includes an egg piercer. It's housed inside a hand beaker for ease of use and to capture any spills.

    'Ready' signal tone

    'Ready' signal tone

    The 'ready' signal tone gives a short bleep to indicate that cooking is finished and your eggs are ready.

    Family sized with six-egg capacity

    Family sized with six-egg capacity

    Serve the whole family by cooking up to six boiled eggs or three poached eggs at a time.

    Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

    Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

    Cooking the perfect egg is a precise balance of water, power and time. Depending on the type of egg you're preparing, you'll need to add a different amount of water. This measuring cup specifies the different water level markings for best results.

    400 W of cooking power

    400 W of cooking power

    The egg cooker's high 400 W power ensures perfect results, every time, for all types of eggs.

    Save up to 70% energy with the egg cooker

    The egg cooker makes sure that you boil the right amount of water for cooking your eggs, saving both energy (up to 70% compared to an induction cooker) and water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220–240 V
      Wattage
      400 W
      Accepted Voltage Frequency
      50/60 Hz
      Are batteries required?
      No
      Contains liquid contents?
      No

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of the appliance
      0.56  kg
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      18.5 x 14 x 13.4 cm
      Packaging dimensions (L x W x H)
      23 x 16.6 x 15.4 cm
      Packaging weight
      0.8 kg

    • Design and finishing

      Colour(s)
      Deep Black

    • Country of Origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.