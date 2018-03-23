CP1239
Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux
With our unique AirFree vent, your baby swallows less air because the teat stays full of milk while feeding. When your baby swallows less air, you can help prevent various feeding problems, such as colic, reflux and bloating.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Replaceable parts
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.