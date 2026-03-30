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  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
  • Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

Philips Avent Natural ResponseBottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

SCD657/11

Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues
Provides calm, comfortable feeds. The Natural Response Teat supports baby's unique drinking rhythm, while the AirFree vent is designed for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux. Finding the right teat is important. See more below.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast*

Flows like a breast, aids to reduce feeding issues

  • 4 Bottles

  • Bottle brush

  • ultra soft soother

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Choose the right teat flow for your baby

Choose the right teat flow for your baby

Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

Same products, new navigation

Same products, new navigation

We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of pack.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast