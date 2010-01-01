Search terms

  • to replace your current squeezing chamber to replace your current squeezing chamber to replace your current squeezing chamber
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Squeezing chamber

    CP0673

    to replace your current squeezing chamber

    this is a spare part for your masticating juicer

    Viva Collection Squeezing chamber

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find my model number?
    Find my product number
    Where can I find my product number?
    products found for No products found for
    Not found
    We couldn't find any products with this specific model number

    to replace your current squeezing chamber

    Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Accessories

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types:
      • HR1886/xx
      • HR1887/xx
      • HR1888/xx
      • HR1889/xx

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.