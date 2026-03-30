Discontinued
CC12/50
XP9403/31
X9000/10
X9000/30
X9001/10
X9001/30
X9002/10
X9002/30
X9003/30
XP9200/30
XP9200/33
2 pack
Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving
Quick Clean Pod compatible
The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.
The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.
Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.
Test results based on a third-party testing agency. Under laboratory conditions, after 1 minute of usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus Aureus is 99.9%