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  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
  • Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

Discontinued

Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

CC12/50

Enjoy hygienic shaving every day
Using the Quick Clean Pod after every shave will keep your shaver like new, removing cut hair effectively. It leaves your shaver 10 times cleaner versus using water alone*.
See all benefits
Compatible products
i9000 Prestige Ultra

i9000 Prestige Ultra
Wet and Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ Pro

XP9403/31

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9000/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9001/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9001/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9002/10

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9002/30

i9000

i9000
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

X9003/30

i9000 Prestige

i9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9200/30

i9000 Prestige

i9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9200/33

10 times more effective than cleaning with water*

Enjoy hygienic shaving every day

  • 2 pack

  • Up to 6 mos hygienic shaving

  • Quick Clean Pod compatible

Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

Lubricants keep your shaver performing at its best

The formula, enriched with active lubricants, protects your shaving heads from friction and wear, keeping your shaver performing at its best for longer.

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

Fresh fragrance for a clean-feeling shave

The cleaning cartridge's special fragrance smells fresh and gives you a clean feel while shaving.

Completely alcohol-free

Completely alcohol-free

Completely alcohol-free, the cleaning fluid is skin-friendly and designed to offer protection from skin irritation.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Test results based on a third-party testing agency. Under laboratory conditions, after 1 minute of usage, the cartridge can effectively prevent the growth of Staphylococcus Aureus and Candida Albicans. The prevention effectiveness for Staphylococcus Aureus is 99.9%