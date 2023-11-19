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Wireless speakers
All series
wireless portable speaker
Discontinued
Support
BT50W/00
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Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (4)
Why there is a switch on my Philips Bluetooth speaker?
How to adjust the volume of my Philips speaker?
How to use my Philips speaker without Bluetooth?
How to pair my Philips speaker with mobile phone?
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