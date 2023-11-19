ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

wireless portable speaker

Discontinued

Support

wireless portable speaker

BT50B/00

wireless portable speaker

Discontinued

Available in

Aqua
Aqua
Black
Black
Grey
Grey
White
White

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 19 November 2023

Localised commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 393.5 kB
  • 24 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you