    Enjoy a quick and personalised treatment with our Lumea IPL 8000 Series. SenseIQ technology with smart attachments and Lumea IPL app for long-lasting smooth skin.

      Tailored to you with SenseIQ

      Enjoy 12 months of hair-free smooth skin*

      • SmartSkin sensor
      • 4 intelligent attachments: body, face, bikini, underarms
      • Lumea IPL App
      • Corded use
      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Full solution for face and body with 4 smart attachments

      Specially designed attachments perfectly fit the curves of your body and trigger the most effective programmes for each body area when they are connected. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inward with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outward for hard-to-reach areas.

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      Developed with dermatologists to be easy and effective

      As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL in consultation with dermatologists, for easy and effective use in the safety of your home. Derived from technology used in professional salons, Lumea IPL offers gentle treatment, even on sensitive areas.

      Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

      Treat only 2 x a month for fast results

      Every 2 weeks to start with — that's half as many treatments as other brands. Followed by touch-ups just once a month. That's it. Covering both lower legs takes 8.5 minutes.

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Gentle and comfortable with SenseIQ

      Lumea 8000 Series has five easily adjustable light settings. Our SmartSkin sensor reads your skin tone and helps you find the most comfortable setting. Intelligent attachments adapt treatment for each body area.

      Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

      Extra-long cable for added flexibility while treating

      Convenient to use thanks to an extra long cable for easy access and enhanced maneuverability.

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

      Suitable for most skin tones and hair colours

      IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair colour and the pigment in the skin tone, it therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to dark brown (I-V).

      Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

      Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body: legs, arms and stomach
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size: 2 cm2, extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face: upper lip, chin and jawline
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for sensitive bikini area
        Underarm treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for underarms

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded/cordless use
        Corded use
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100–240  V
        High performance lamp
        Built to last, 450,000 flashes, equivalent to 39 years of lamp lifetime**

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year global warranty + 1 extra year of warranty upon product registration within 90 days

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Beauty pouch
        Adapter
        19.5 V / 4000 mA

      • Application time

        Underarms
        2.5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1.5 min
        Lower legs
        8.5 min

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IPL Hair Removal Series 8000 device
      • Intelligent body attachment
      • Intelligent face attachment
      • Intelligent bikini attachment
      • Intelligent underarm attachment
      • Lumea IPL app
      • Pouch

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Awards

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 86% on lower legs, 70% on bikini, 67% on armpits
          • * When following the treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee
