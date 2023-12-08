Discontinued
Support
BM6B/10
Discontinued
Can my Izzylink speaker support video accompanied audio streaming?
What are the advantages of Izzylink streaming?
How to use the USB port on my Philips BM5 speaker?
Is the music sent only from the master speaker?
What are the benefits of Izzylink private network?
What are the Master and Slave speakers in Izzylink speaker group?
What is the range of Philips Izzylink network?
How many Izzylink speakers can be added in one group?
Can I add more than 1 group of Izzylink devices at home?
Audio from Izzylink speaker stutters due to Wi-Fi interference
How to create a group of my Philips Izzylink speakers?
How to ungroup one Philips Izzylink speaker from the group?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair