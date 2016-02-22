Discontinued
BM6B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With splash proof, you can take it to bathroom, kitchen or outdoor. Start off with one, add more to expand music to multiroom. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
Splash proof
Rechargeable battery
izzylink™ for multiroom
Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.
Equipped with two 2” full-range drivers twinned with two opposing passive radiators, the Philips izzy BM6 delivers balanced sound with clarity.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.