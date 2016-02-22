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Discontinued

izzywireless multiroom portable speaker

BM6B/10

One tap to play music in every room

Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With splash proof, you can take it to bathroom, kitchen or outdoor. Start off with one, add more to expand music to multiroom. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.

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One tap to play music in every room

  • Bluetooth®

  • Splash proof

  • Rechargeable battery

  • izzylink™ for multiroom

Swap music instantly between 2 devices with MULTIPAIR

Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.

Two speaker drivers & passive radiators give immersive sound

Two speaker drivers & passive radiators give immersive sound

Equipped with two 2” full-range drivers twinned with two opposing passive radiators, the Philips izzy BM6 delivers balanced sound with clarity.

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.

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