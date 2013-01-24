Swap music instantly between 2 devices with MULTIPAIR

Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, at parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.