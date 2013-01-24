Home
wireless multiroom portable speaker

BM6B/10
  • One tap to play music in every room One tap to play music in every room One tap to play music in every room
    The Philips izzy portable speaker BM6 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. It is splash-proof, so you can take it into the bathroom or kitchen or outdoors. Start off with one and add more to expand music to multiple rooms. Easy setup: no router, password or apps. See all benefits

      One tap to play music in every room

      • Bluetooth®
      • Splash-proof
      • Rechargeable battery
      • izzylink™ for multiroom
      Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

      Play music in one room wirelessly via Bluetooth

      Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.

      Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

      Group up to 5 izzy with izzylink™ for multiroom enjoyment

      izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.

      One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

      One tap to set up izzylink™, no router, no password, no apps

      No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.

      Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

      Change the master speaker in the group with just one tap

      In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music at the same time, in sync. Sharing music with each other is that easy.

      Two speaker drivers & passive radiators give immersive sound

      Two speaker drivers & passive radiators give immersive sound

      Equipped with two 2" full-range drivers twinned with two opposing passive radiators, the Philips izzy BM6 delivers balanced sound with clarity.

      Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery for playback anywhere

      Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery for playback anywhere

      Splash-proof design ideal for outdoor use (IPX4)

      Water-resistant design allows enjoyment in wet and rainy environments. Tested to stringent IPX4 standards, internal components are proven to be protected from exposure to the elements, allowing for music enjoyment indoors in the bathroom, kitchen or even outdoors whatever the weather.

      Swap music instantly between 2 devices with MULTIPAIR

      Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, at parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Android tablets and smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • iPad Air
        • iPad Air 2
        • iPad mini
        • iPad mini 2
        • iPad mini 3
        • iPad with Retina display
        • new iPad
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 Plus
        • iPhone 6S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        other music devices
        with Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        Works with
        • most Bluetooth smartphones
        • music devices
        • tablets

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 7.5 W (on mains); 2 x 5 W (on battery)
        Speakers
        2 x 2" full-range drivers; 2 x passive radiators
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC/DC Adapter
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        • 8 hr (Bluetooth)
        • 4 hr (multiroom)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        92 x 92 x 200 mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        122 x 122 x 278 mm
        Product weight
        0.604  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.059  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC/DC Adapter
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

