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BODY groomers
All series
Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system
Discontinued
Support
BG7470/15
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (2)
Can I switch the Opti-light on or off?
How can I change the heads of my Philips Body groomer?
USB Cable
HQ87 USB wall adapter
ShaversCleansing brush
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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