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Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Discontinued

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Body Groomer 7000 Series2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

BG7470/15

Body Groomer 7000 Series 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 16.7 MB
  • 14 May 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 January 2026

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