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  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
  • Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming

Discontinued

Body Groomer 7000 Series2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

BG7470/15

Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming
The unique dual-head system allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the most stubborn hairs.
See all benefits

For a precise, skin-safe trim across the body

Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming

  • Triple protect shave system

  • 2D Flexing head

  • Skin-friendly trimmer blades

  • Close results on skin

  • 100% Showerproof

Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session

  2. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase