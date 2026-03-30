Discontinued
BG7470/15
Triple protect shave system
2D Flexing head
Skin-friendly trimmer blades
Close results on skin
100% Showerproof
The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.
Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase