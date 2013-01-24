Home
  • Feel refreshed Feel refreshed Feel refreshed
      Feel refreshed

      with crisp and pure-tasting water

      • Microfiltration
      • Fits in fridge door
      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Get the best out of your water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      Take off the lid easily for refilling

      Take off the lid easily for refilling.

      Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean

      By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Colour
        Bright white
        Jug capacity
        2.6  l
        Filtered water capacity
        1.5  l
        Water flow rate
        0.3 L/min
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP210/AWP211/AWP212
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
        238 * 110 * 250  mm

      • Country of origin

        Pitcher
        Made responsibly in China

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Mains tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

