    Energy Label Europe F
The One

4K Ambilight TV

55PUS8518/12

The One that has it all.
Give your leisure time a boost with the one. This 4K Ambilight TV immerses you in every show, movie and game! You get thrilling picture quality, all the must-have streaming apps and a stand that easily adjusts to accommodate a soundbar.
4K Ambilight TV

The one with immersive Ambilight.

The one with immersive Ambilight.

Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite shows, movies and games.

The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

The One with looks to thrill. Philips P5 picture engine.

The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The One with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

