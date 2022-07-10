Search terms

55OLED807/12
    Films that look so real that you'll feel like you're there. Games that respond so smoothly—and sound so thrilling—that you'll always want to play another level. Whatever you love, let this beautiful OLED TV with immersive Ambilight take you there. See all benefits

      Vibrant. Beautiful. Immersive.

      4K UHD OLED Android TV

      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • 4 sided Ambilight TV
      • 139 cm (55") Android TV
      More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

      More immersive than ever. 4-sided Ambilight.

      With Ambilight, the incredible experience of watching a Philips OLED TV gets even better! LED lights on all four sides of the TV glow and change colour in perfect sync with the colours of the on-screen action or your music. It's so warm and immersive, you'll wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      Premium design. Packed for the future.

      The ultra-thin metal bezel and polished-aluminium swivel stand lend this TV a real sense of style. The backlit remote is trimmed with soft, sustainably sourced Muirhead leather, and our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Bring IMAX home. IMAX Enhanced certified.

      Welcome to Hollywood! Your Philips OLED TV lets you experience the full impact of films originally made to play in IMAX cinemas. Feel immersed with a far greater sense of scale. See more in every scene. Combined with Ambilight, you're in for a film night to remember.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi

      Philips Wireless Home System powered by DTS Play-Fi lets you connect to compatible soundbars and wireless speakers around your home in seconds. Listen to movies in the kitchen. Play music anywhere. You can even create a home-cinema surround-sound system using your Philips TV as a central speaker.

      Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync.

      Epic gaming. Ultra-low latency 120 Hz. G-sync, VRR, Freesync.

      Play without limits. Your HDMI 2.1-enabled Philips TV lets you make the most of your next-gen gear with super-responsive gameplay and incredibly smooth graphics. Make that jump, turn on a dime or drift perfectly through a corner—while Ambilight gaming mode makes every thrill bigger.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

      A Philips 4K UHD OLED TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Motion is incredibly smooth.

      This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

      Want to feel the full power of every scene? The lifelike picture of your Philips OLED TV always looks great, even if viewed from an angle. Blacks are always black, never grey, and you'll see every detail in shadows or bright areas. All major HDR formats are supported—you'll feel immersed like never before.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4-sided Plus
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers
        • Ambilight Aurora
        • Ambilight Boot-Up Animation

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Native refresh rate
        120  Hz
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • Micro Dimming Perfect
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • HDR10+ Adaptive
        • IMAX enhanced mode
        • Film-maker mode

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 supported
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 120 Hz
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        Computer inputs on HDMI 3/4
        • HDMI 2.0 supported
        • up to 4K UHD 60 Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI 1/2
        • HDMI 2.1 supported
        • up to 4K UHD 120 Hz
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        Video inputs on HDMI 3/4
        • HDMI 2.0 supported
        • up to 4K UHD 60 Hz

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 11 (R)
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        • Apple TV
        • YouTube Music

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Audio
        • 2.1 Channel
        • Output power: 70 Watt (RMS)
        Codec
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        • AC-4
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 4 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation
        • Room Calibration

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI 2.1 features
        • eARC on HDMI 2
        • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported
        • FreeSync Premium
        • G-SYNC Compatible
        • VRR on HDMI 1/2
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Satellite Connector
        • Service connector
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Metal bezel frame
        Stand design
        Metal silver T stand
        Remote control
        with Muirhead leather

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        160.0  mm
        Box height
        860.0  mm
        Box width
        1400.0  mm
        Product weight
        18.3  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        21.4  kg
        Set Depth
        68.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        236.0  mm
        Set Height
        701.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        771.0  mm
        Set Width
        1225.4  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1225.4  mm
        Stand depth
        236.0  mm
        Stand height
        70.0  mm
        Stand width
        750.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        27.0  kg
        Wall-mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        1240511
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        84  kWh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        F
        On mode power demand for HDR
        77  kWh/1000h
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Tabletop stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Philips OLED TV panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Memory size (Flash): 16 G, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
