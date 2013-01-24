Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

OLED

4K UHD OLED Android TV

48OLED806/12
1 Awards
  • Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful. Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful. Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.
    -{discount-value}

    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    48OLED806/12
    1 Awards

    Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

    The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

    The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

    Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

    The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

    OLED 4K UHD OLED Android TV

    Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

    The thrillingly realistic picture on this gorgeous OLED TV combines with immersive 4 sided Ambilight to create cinema-sized excitement. Whatever you watch or play, the action will leap from the screen—right into your living room. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Smart TV

      Uniquely immersive. Completely beautiful.

      4K UHD OLED Android TV

      • P5 AI perfect picture engine
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • 4 sided Ambilight TV
      • 121 cm (48") Android TV
      All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

      All-round immersion. 4 sided Ambilight.

      With Philips 4 sided Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Whatever you watch, a picture so real. P5 engine with AI.

      Philips P5 processor with AI delivers a picture so real it feels like you could step right into it. A deep-learning AI algorithm processes images in a manner similar to the human brain. No matter what you're watching, you get lifelike detail and contrast, rich colour and smooth motion.

      This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

      This is what lifelike feels like. Philips OLED TV.

      With a Philips OLED TV, you get a wider viewing angle and a uniquely lifelike picture. Blacks are deeper. Colours are truer. Details in shadows and highlights are precisely reproduced. All major HDR formats are supported. You'll feel the full power of every scene.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      Premium design. From stand to remote.

      Premium design. From stand to remote.

      Every inch of this TV looks and feels premium. The ultra-thin metal bezel. The soft, textured leather-backed remote with backlit keys. Or the reversible two-tone metal feet—which you can fit to the TV either way around, depending on the tone you prefer.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Great for gaming. Ultra-low latency on any console

      Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity and automatically switches to an ultra-low-latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR and Freesync are supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      Multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi

      With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

      Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Version
        4 sided
        Ambilight Features
        • Built-in Ambilight+hue
        • Ambilight Music
        • Game Mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Lounge mode
        • AmbiWakeup
        • AmbiSleep
        • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
          Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD OLED
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        48  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        121  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Pixel engine
        P5 AI Perfect Picture Engine
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Wide Colour Gamut 99% DCI/P3
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+
        • Perfect Natural Motion
        • A.I. PQ mode
        • CalMAN Ready
        • ISF Colour Management
        • Micro Dimming Perfect

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
        • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision
        • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160@120Hz

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube
        • Amazon instant video
        • BBC iPlayer
        • Netflix
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Disney+
        • Fitness App
        • Spotify
        Memory size (Flash)
        16 GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        Programme
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        • Device connection wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • On-screen user manual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Advance - Shift
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Remote Control
        • with Voice
        • with Key light
        • with Muirhead leather
        User Interaction
        SimplyShare
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Alexa

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        HEVC support
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Programme guide*
        8-day Electronic Programme Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        3
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Satellite Connector
        • Service connector
        HDMI features
        • 4K
        • Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes for all ports
        HDMI eARC
        Yes on HDMI2
        HDMI VRR
        • Yes on all HDMI ports
        • FreeSync Premium

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .SMI
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • 360 photo
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3 W
        Off mode power consumption
        N/A
        Ambient temperature
        5°C to 35°C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        Mercury content
        0  mg
        Presence of lead
        Yes*

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        667060
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        48
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        121
        Energy class for SDR
        G
        On mode power demand for SDR
        88  W
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        On mode power demand for HDR
        84  W
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        OLED

      • Sound

        Audio
        • Output power: 50 Watt (RMS)
        • 2.1 Channel
        Codec
        • AC-4
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • DTS-HD(M6)
        • Dolby Digital MS12 V2.5
        Speaker configuration
        10 W x 2 mid-high speaker, 30 W sub-woofer
        Sound Enhancement
        • A.I. Sound
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos®
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        • Dolby Volume Leveller
        • Night mode
        • A.I. EQ
        • DTS Play-Fi
        • Mimi Sound Personalisation

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        150.0  mm
        Box height
        770.0  mm
        Box width
        1214.0  mm
        Product weight
        13.8  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        14.2  kg
        Set Depth
        68.0  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        280.0  mm
        Set Height
        615.4  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        629.0  mm
        Set Width
        1068.5  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1068.5  mm
        Stand depth
        280.0  mm
        Stand height
        15.0  mm
        Stand width
        779.0  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        17.4  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        300 x 300 mm

      • Design

        Colours of TV
        Gun metal grey frame
        Stand design
        Metal dual tone finish sticks

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide (x 1)
        • Remote Control
        • Tabletop stand
        Included batteries
        2 x AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
          • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
          • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Cloud Gaming offering depends on game providers.

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.