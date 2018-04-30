Discontinued
43PFS5503/12
Ultra Slim Full HD LED TV
Enhanced simplicity comes to the big screen. The Philips 5500 offers full HD resolution, clear sound and a great viewing experience. Simply plug it in and start enjoying your shows, movies and games with ease.
108 cm (43")
200 Picture Performance Index
FHD
Pixel Plus HD
Our new stick stand was engineered to change the space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are watching cable TV or from a disc, you'll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.
Picture Quality matters. Regular HDTVs deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours for a true to life picture.
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.