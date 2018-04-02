Discontinued
22PFS5303/12
Ultra Slim Full HD LED TV
Philips 5300 brings picture quality to the small screen. Thanks to its easy-to-use controls and compact design, it’s the perfect companion for your kitchen, bedroom or study.
55 cm (22")
200 Picture Performance Index
FHD
Pixel Plus HD
Stylish, compact, lightweight and portable. Your small screen TV lets you catch up with your favorite programs in any location, whether it is in the kitchen or camping with your family outside. This portable TV keeps you up to date with the news as well as the latest results from your favorite sports. It is designed to be where the fun is!
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you’re streaming online or watching from a disc, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Avoid cable clutter with a single HDMI cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.