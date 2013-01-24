Thorough yet gentle epilation:
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke.
Unique ceramic discs gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax.
Search terms
|
Satinelle Advanced - BRE605
Satinelle Advanced
Advanced wet and dry epilator
|
Satinelle Essential - BRE285
Satinelle Essential
Compact epilator
|
Satinelle Essential - BRE224
Satinelle Essential
Compact epilator
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
Number of tweezers
|
|
|
|
Cordless/Corded
|
|
|
|
Wet and dry use
|
|
|
|
Opti-light to avoid missed hairs
|
|
|
|
S-shaped handle for maximum control
|
|
|
|
Attachments
|
|
|
|
|
|