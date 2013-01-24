Home
Our fastest epilation ever

Satinelle Prestige
Wet and Dry Epilator

Satinelle Advance
Wet and Dry Epilator

Reviews

Thorough and long lasting results:

Thorough yet gentle epilation:
Extra-wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke.

 

Unique ceramic discs gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax.
Personalized body routine solutions

Seamless hair removal routine:

S-shaped handle for ease and maneuverability all over and preferred by 87% of women.

 

Cordless and wet or dry usage.
Satinelle

Satinelle firmly grips even 0.5mm hair* for weeks of satin smooth skin

Unique ceramic discs
Unique ceramic discs firmly grip and remove fine hairs– even those 4x shorter than by waxing.
Patented epilator
Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
* Compared to Braun. Shopper Study, Germany, NL, FR, Turkey, Argentina 2015
How it works

Firmly grips even fine hairs


It is easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to the unique epilation system. With ceramic disks, grabbing and gripping on wet and dry skin.
our fastest epilation ever

The  unique disc rotation is now faster than ever before with 2200 rotations per minute giving super smooth results, fast.
Our widest epilation head

The extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke preventing the need to go over the same areas again and again.
Build in opti light

The integrated Opti-light reveals even fine hairs for thorough hair removal.
How to use | Effortless hair removal all over the body

How to use video

Grips even fine hairs and smoothens your skin, before and after epilating

• Easy and effortless usage
• Thorough and long lasting results
• Personalized body routine solutions

Meet the range

Satinelle Advanced

Satinelle Advanced - BRE605

Satinelle Advanced

Advanced wet and dry epilator
Satinelle Essential

Satinelle Essential - BRE285

Satinelle Essential

Compact epilator
Satinelle Essential

Satinelle Essential - BRE224

Satinelle Essential

Compact epilator
Performance
  • Our fastest epilation ever
  • Epilation made easy
  • Epilation made easy

Number of tweezers
  • 32
  • 20
  • 20

Cordless/Corded
  • Cordless
  • Corded
  • Corded

Wet and dry use
  • Y
  • N
  • N

​Opti-light to avoid missed hairs
  • Y
  • Y
  • N

S-shaped handle for maximum control
  • Y
  • N
  • N

Attachments
  • -
  • 5 incl. shaving head, trimming comb and massage cap​
  • -
    • Accessories : 

       

      • Body Massager
      • Body Exfoliation Brush
      • Shaving head
      • Trimmer comb
      • Facial area cap
      • Delicate area cap
      • Massage cap
      • Skin stretcher cap
      • Tweezers
      • Basic pouch
      • Cleaning brush

