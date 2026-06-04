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Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app. 
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9911/84 , HX9917/90 , HX9917/89 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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