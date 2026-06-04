Philips Support
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Yes, as of version 10.5.0, the Sonicare app syncs with the Apple Health app.
Step One:
Download the Sonicare app from the Apple App Store and launch the Sonicare app.
Step Two:
Complete the steps to use the Sonicare app and connect your toothbrush.
Step Three:
Note:
- In the Sonicare app, tap the ... icon on the bottom right of the home screen
- Tap on the Settings section
- Tap the Apple Health settings section
- Follow the Connect with Apple Health instructions on this page
A Sonicare-connected toothbrush and ongoing use of the Sonicare iOS app are required to sync to the Apple Health app continually.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9911/84 , HX9917/90 , HX9917/89 . Click here to show more product numbers ›