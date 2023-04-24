What is the OneBlade Club handle plan?

The Philips OneBlade 360 handle plan is your subscription to the OneBlade device. The subscription involves making a small payment each month for 12 months, after which the device is yours to keep.
For customers in the Czech Republic and Poland: only the blade replacement plan is available. Czech and Polish consumers can choose to purchase the handle outright when signing up for the OneBlade Club, but a separate handle plan is not available.
The information on this page applies to the following models: QP2734/20 , QP4631/65 , QP4530/30 .