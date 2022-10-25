ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I make gluten-free pasta with my Philips Pasta Maker?

If you want to make homemade gluten-free pasta with your Philips Pasta Maker, please consider the tips and tricks below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HR2484/00, HR2494/00, HR2382/16. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage