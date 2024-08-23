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How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?

The battery life of your Sonicare toothbrush depends on how often and how long you brush. Based on a two-minute brushing session twice per day, the battery will last at least two to three weeks with a full charge. If you are experiencing issues with your toothbrush's battery, please click on this link to initiate a warranty exchange.  

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX3792/12 , HX3689/43 , HX3689/44 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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