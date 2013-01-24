Home
    Choosing your next TV just got really easy. The Performance Series delivers big-hitting TV technologies including 4K UHD, room-filling Ambilight, Android TV, Google Assistant, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
    Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - PUS8505

    New 58" Performance Series TV

     

    • 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion
    • Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection
    • Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen
    • Android TV - content at your command
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

    Philips Performance Series in 45 Seconds.

    Ambilight fills your room with an immersive glow that responds to the on-screen action. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
    Get ready for the latest in pin-sharp, judder-free brilliance, even on streaming video. Courtesy of the world’s best image processor—the P5.*
    With Android TV, you’ll enjoy ultra-slick navigation, content and games on demand, and voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
    Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Used by moviemakers for pixel-by-pixel brilliance and immersive 3D sound. How could we leave them out?
    Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    With Play-Fi connectivity, boosting your sound is ridiculously easy. Add anything from a single soundbar to a whole-home speaker system, and control it all from your phone. No wires, no hassle, and no limits.
    Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV with Play-fi connectivity
    Learn more about Play-fi
    Elegant, European design. Premium materials. A slim metallic frame, with adjustable swivel stand. And ample space for a soundbar.*
    Choose your size, from compact to epic. 

    43 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    50 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    58 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    65 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    70 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    75 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
    *Swivel stand is only available in sizes below 60 inch.

    *Philips TVs have been recognized by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.
    *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.


