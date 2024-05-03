4K Ambilight TV
Get more from your entertainment with this bright and brilliant 4K Ambilight TV! An ultra-sharp and vibrant picture, immersive Ambilight and realistic Dolby Atmos sound will draw you deeper into the content you love—and gaming's blazing. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with integrated LED lights on the back that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colourful light. This changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favourite sports, films, music and games.
Love everything you watch on this bright 4K (UHD) LED Ambilight TV. The Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver ultra-sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.
Finding what you love is quick and easy with our TITAN OS smart TV platform. Enjoying a series? You can continue watching straight from the home screen. If you're looking for something new, you can browse categories like action or drama and see suggestions from the top streaming services—all in one place.
Dolby Atmos pulls you in deeper by placing sound effects in the space around and above you. Whether it's spaceships flying overhead or quiet footsteps sneaking up from behind, you'll feel like you're right in the middle of the action.
HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low input lag setting is automatically activated when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.
You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Alexa button on your remote and you can use your voice to find films and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices and more. Or, ask Google to control the TV via Google Assistant-enabled devices.
With its slim stand and virtually bezel-free screen, this Ambilight TV looks great — and you can use Ambilight for instant mood lighting when not watching anything. The TV remote is made from recycled plastic, our packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and the inserts are printed on recycled paper.
60 Hz native refresh rate. 120 Hz Ultra Motion Clarity.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Display input resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
EU Energy card
Power
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
