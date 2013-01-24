Home
    Sound app main banner first slide

      Philips Sound App

      For Android and iOS

      Android icon
      Android
      iOS icon
      iOS

      I understand
      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      Embrace sound like never before

      Stream your music icon
      Stream your music
      Stream your music

      Stream your music


      Enjoy Music with high-quality audio at your fingertips via Philips sound app.
      Philips Smart TV with Play-Fi
      Learn more
      Multi-room music icon
      Multi-room music
      Multi-room music

      Multi-room music


      Let the sounds you love fill the rooms you live in. Play the same music in every room or different muisic in different zones according to your preference.
      Stereo pair set up icon
      Stereo pair set up
      Stereo pair set up

      Stereo pair set up


      Configure your speakers into a stereo pair for wider and immersive sound stage.
      Surround sound icon
      Surround sound
      Surround sound

      Create a surround-sound system


      Turn your home into a theatre with surround sound on a movie night.

      How to connect

      iOS

      • Toggle view

      Android

      • Toggle view
      Philips Play-fi Banner

      Powered by Play-Fi technology 

       

      Stream audio wirelessly with your Philips TV, Soundbars, and speakers. Whether listening to music or watching the big game, never miss a moment with ease and flexibility of Philips Sound, powered by DTS Play-Fi.
      Play-fi icon
      Learn more

      Enjoy your favorite sources


      Stream music and stations from all your favorite sources, such as Amazon Music, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz, Tidal, and more. With Philips Sound powered by DTS Play-Fi, the music is always in sync, even on the TV.

      Spotify logo
      Amazon Music logo
      Deezer logo
      Tidal logo
      Qobuz logo
      iHeart Radio logo
      Napster logo
      Apple AirPlay logo
      Pandora logo
      Kkbox logo
      Chromecast logo
      Soundmachine logo

      Expand your Philips Sound collection

      Compatible devices  

      More from Philips TV & Sound

      Discover Philips soundbars
      Soundbars
      For every thrilling moment
      Enrich your TV sound
      Discover wireless speakers
      Wireless Speakers
      Your music. Loud and free.
      Explore
      Discover Philips TV
      TV homepage
      Immerse in the content you love
      Discover TV range

      I understand

