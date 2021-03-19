Search terms

Philips kids' headphones

Perfect for playtime


Volume limiting. Easy to use. Comfy. And tough. Philips kids’ headphones let kids enjoy their videos, music, and games, while helping you look out for their hearing.

Kids enjoying a video using Philips kids open-ear headphones

Discover Philips kids' headphones

Philips K4607 kids open-ear wireless headphones

Philips K4607 kids' open-ear wireless headphones


With bone conduction technology

Perfect for playtime

Discover more ›
Philips K2000 kids on-ear headphones

Philips K2000


Kids' on-ear headphones
Kids' best companion

Discover more ›
Philips K4206 kids wireless on-ear headphones

Philips K4206


Kids' wireless on-ear headphones
Bright and bold

Discover more ›
Close-up image of girls attending class using Philips open-ear kids headphone

Comfortable, open-ear design

Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just in front of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.

Boy watching video while using Philips open-ear wireless kids headphones

Open-ear design for total awareness

These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest in front of the ears - making sure that your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.

Parent controlling her kids Philips kids headphones through her phone

Parents can limit volume and playtime via the Philips App

Easily limit both volume and playtime via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85 dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set playtime by day or week, and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!

Kids enjoying music using Philips on-ear headphones

No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time

From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time.

Kids using their Philips on-ear headphones colorful light-up panel feature

Funky, colourful light-up panels in the ear cups

The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.

Our kids' range

Philips support is here, contact

Need support for your older models

Search by product number.

Recommended results

    No Results Found. Enter a different search term.

    Suggestions:

    • Check if all words are spelled correctly.
    • Find product number (i.e. HD9240/90 and L2BO/00)
    • Search by product name (i.e. Airfryer and Sonicare)
    • Try different search terms

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    Found {number} products

    Please select your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number shown in blue.

    Found your model!

    If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Help me find the number
    Find my product number
    Where can I find my product number?
    Tell us a bit about your product and we'll show you where to find the product number.
    If you have your product at hand, please choose it's product group and category below.
    Product number locations on our devices

    Articles

    Headphones articles 
    Home audio articles including soundbars

     
     
    Contact support page

    Contact support page

    Discover more

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED TVs
    The Xtra
    the one
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    Home Sound
    See all TVs
    TV Awards

    Philips Sound

    Headphones
    Soundbars and Home Theatre
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio
    Fidelio
    Headphones App
    Party Speakers

    Support

    TV Support
    Sound Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube
    Sitemap

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.