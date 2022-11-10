Philips support
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you informed us of the defect during the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in Ireland but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the applicable sale or purchase agreement applies .
The warranty period for all Philips products in Ireland is 24 months, except where stated otherwise within the user manual. Extended Warranty: Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
