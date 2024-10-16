My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list

For HD9285, you can personalise the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then, long-press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.

For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalise the factory presets by:

Pressing the preset you want to change. Adjusting the time and/or temperature. Pressing the time or temperature button to confirm. Pressing the time or temperature button again to go back to the main menu. Pressing and holding the same preset button for two seconds to save the settings to your favourite. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.

You can also save your favourite preset by using "☆" — the favourite button:

Press the On/Off button to switch on the appliance. Press the "☆" favourite button. Press the temperature button. Select the temperature. Press the time button. Select the time. After selecting the time, press the time button to return to the main menu. Press and hold the "☆" favourite button for two seconds to save the settings. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved. Press the Start button to start the cooking process.

For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, then long-press the same preset icon again until the device beeps.





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