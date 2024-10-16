My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list

For HD9285, you can personalise the presets by short-pressing the preferred preset icon and adjusting the time and/or temperature. Then, long-press the same preset icon until the device starts beeping to save your personal settings.
For NA32x, NA33x and NA34x, you can personalise the factory presets by:
- Pressing the preset you want to change.
- Adjusting the time and/or temperature.
- Pressing the time or temperature button to confirm.
- Pressing the time or temperature button again to go back to the main menu.
- Pressing and holding the same preset button for two seconds to save the settings to your favourite. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.
You can also save your favourite preset by using "☆" — the favourite button:
- Press the On/Off button to switch on the appliance.
- Press the "☆" favourite button.
- Press the temperature button.
- Select the temperature.
- Press the time button.
- Select the time.
- After selecting the time, press the time button to return to the main menu.
- Press and hold the "☆" favourite button for two seconds to save the settings. You will hear a beep after the setting is saved.
- Press the Start button to start the cooking process.
For the above models, to reset a preset to the default time and temperature, short-press the preferred preset icon, then long-press the same preset icon again until the device beeps.
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