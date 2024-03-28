ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner does not glide well on carpets

If your Philips Cordless Vacuum cleaner does not glide easily on carpets, read the below instructions on what you can do to solve this.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6823/61 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage