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I cannot open the dust bucket of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you cannot open the dust bucket of your Philips Cordless Vacuum cleaner, there might be a simple solution. Please check which model you have on the tube and find out how to solve this yourself below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6823/61 .

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