I cannot open the dust bucket of my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

When trying to open your 8000 or 7000 Series Cordless dust bucket, please make sure that you follow these steps:

When trying to open your 8000 or 7000 Series Cordless dust bucket, please make sure that you follow these steps:

When trying to open your 8000 or 7000 Series Cordless dust bucket, please make sure that you follow these steps:

When trying to open your 8000 or 7000 Series Cordless dust bucket, please make sure that you follow these steps:

When trying to open your 8000 or 7000 Series Cordless dust bucket, please make sure that you follow these steps: