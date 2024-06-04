My Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner runs out of battery quickly

If your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner runs out of battery too fast, find the model on the tube of your appliance and read our article below for possible causes and solutions.
Your vacuum cleaner comes with different power settings depending on the model. A higher setting uses more battery than a lower setting. Furthermore, the type of floor and configuration of the vacuum cleaner can influence the runtime. For example, if you only use the handheld, the battery will be more energy efficient than with the complete tube and nozzle connected to the handheld.
Please find the recommended settings for normal daily use for each model below.
The highest setting of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless is "Turbo", which has very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the "Turbo" setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips 8000 Series Cordless can be used in the "Eco" or "Normal" setting. See below some of the most common setups and their runtime depending on the power setting used.
Using the full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle) with Floor Type Recognition "ON".
Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 1):
The highest setting of your Philips SpeedPro Max Vacuum is "Turbo", which has very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the "Turbo" setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips SpeedPro Max can be used in setting "1" or "2".
The highest setting of your Philips 7000 Series Cordless is "Turbo", which has very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the "Turbo" setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips 7000 Series Cordless can be used in the "Eco" or "Normal" setting. See below some of the most common setups and their runtime depending on the power setting used.
Using the full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle), or full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle) and water tank, with Floor Type Recognition "ON".
Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 1):
The highest setting of your Philips SpeedPro Max Vacuum is "Turbo", which has very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the "Turbo" setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips SpeedPro Max can be used in setting "1" or "2".
The highest setting of your Philips 5000 Series Cordless is "Turbo", which has very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the "Turbo" (C) setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips 5000 Series Cordless can be used in the "Eco" (A) or "Normal" (B) setting. See below some of the most common setups and their runtime depending on the power setting used.
Using the full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle), or full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle) and water tank.
Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 1):
Your Philips SpeedPro Vacuum has two suction power settings: "1" and "2". The recommended setting for normal daily use is setting "1". The highest setting is "2", which has higher suction power. Setting "2" is meant to be used to clean very dirty patches. The battery drains itself very fast in setting "2", so for regular amounts of dust, it's best to use your vacuum cleaner in setting "1".
The highest setting of your Philips 3000 or 2000 Series Cordless is "Turbo", which has high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery fast in the "Turbo" setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty areas. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips 3000 or 2000 Series Cordless can be used in the "Eco" setting. See below some of the most common setups and their runtime depending on the power setting used.
3000 Series
Using the full stick (handheld, tube and nozzle), or handheld, tube, nozzle and aqua tank (XC31xx).
Here are the runtimes of the two power settings (see image 1):
If you have a SpeedPro or SpeedPro Max Vacuum Cleaner, you can replace the battery at a Philips service centre or via our customer service. Please contact us for further assistance via www.philips.com/support.
If you have an 8000, 7000 or 3000 Series Cordless Vacuum (the text "SpeedPro" or "SpeedPro Max" is not mentioned on the tube), you can remove the rechargeable battery from the appliance yourself and purchase a new one from our website by searching for XV1797 for 8000 and 7000 Series or XV1633/01 for 3000 Series in the search window. For 2000 Series Cordless Vacuum, it is not possible to purchase a new battery online. If you need any further support, please contact us via www.philips.com/support.
Before removing the battery, make sure that the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket and that the battery is empty. Take any necessary safety precautions when you dispose of batteries.
To remove the rechargeable battery, follow the instructions below:
The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6823/61 .
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