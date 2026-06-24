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My Philips Avent bath thermometer does not show readings.

The Philips Avent bath thermometer is here to make your life easier. If it does not show readings it might be time to replace the battery.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCH480/00 , SCH550/21 , SCH550/20 .

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