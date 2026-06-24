I see an error code on my Philips Espresso Machine

When you see error 01, this means that the coffee grinder in your espresso machine is not working as it should due to a coffee funnel blockage.

In order to fix this, please unblock the coffee funnel (with a coffee spoon or a vacuum cleaner as explained below):



1. Switch off the machine and then wait until the machine is fully quiet (you don't hear any noise coming from it). This might take about 15 to 20 seconds

2. Open the service door and remove the brew group

3. Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee funnel and place the spoon handle into the funnel. If there is no pre-ground coffee funnel, insert the spoon handle into the coffee funnel from below

4. Move the handle up and down until the clogged ground coffee falls down. This might require some force.

5. Remove and clean up all the fallen ground coffee with a vacuum cleaner

6. Next, put the vacuum cleaner nozzle on the outlet of the coffee funnel and cover the pre-ground coffee funnel with your hand. Or the other way around, put the vacuum cleaner on the top and cover the bottom of the coffee funnel.

7. Place the brew group back. Then turn on the machine and prepare an espresso.

8. After preparing the espresso, check if the funnel is still free from ground coffee. If not successful, repeat the unblocking procedure.

Please do not pour or spill any water into the coffee bean container so that the coffee funnel does not get blocked.