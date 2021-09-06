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My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on

If you are having trouble turning on your Philips Hair Styler, please read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD300/10 , BHD302/10 , BHD340/10 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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