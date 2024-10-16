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My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected

If your Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected, there might be a simple solution. Read the steps below to learn how to solve this issue yourself.

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA342/09 , NA332/09 , HD9280/90 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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