ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

i9000 PrestigeWet & Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9204/30

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige, with its Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and a 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at skin-level, even in hard-to-shave-areas. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand1

with SkinIQ Technology

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Pressure Guard Sensor

  • 5 Years Warranty****

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Skin-level closeness, long-lasting results

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in the hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute for an efficient shave, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024. 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. vs. water in cartridge

  4. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase