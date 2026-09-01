New
XP521/03
Power Adapt sensor
SkinGlide Protective Coating
360° Flexing Head
The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 250 times per second and automatically adjusts cutting power as you shave. This helps deliver an effortless, gentle shave with consistent performance across different beard densities.
Shave with greater comfort. The SkinGlide Protective Coating, with 250,000 micro-beads per square centimetre, improves gliding on skin by 30%** to help reduce friction and minimise irritation.
Choose Sensitive Mode when your skin needs extra care. It is designed to deliver a more comfortable shave during everyday use.
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
Compared to the Philips S3000 series