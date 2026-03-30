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  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

Discontinued

FidelioHeadphones

X2HR/00

High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
With the Fidelio X2HR headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment.
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High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

  • High-resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Acoustic open-back design

  • Breathable ear cushions

3.5-mm-to-6.3-mm adapter included

Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

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