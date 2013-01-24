Home
Bodygroom series 7000

Showerproof body groomer

TT2040/32
  Powerful trim, precise shave
    Bodygroom series 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    TT2040/32
    Powerful trim, precise shave

    The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck.

    Bodygroom series 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    Powerful trim, precise shave

    The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck. See all benefits

      Powerful trim, precise shave

      Everywhere below the neck

      • Skin contour system
      • Integrated comb, 3-11 mm
      • 50 mins' cordless use/1 hr charge
      • Dual-sided design
      Adapts to the surface of your body for a precise shave

      Adapts to the surface of your body for a precise shave

      The skin contour system catches and cut hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result. The added flexibility of the contour system follows every angle and surface of your body for precisely the look you want.

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

      The skin comfort system features a hypoallergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

      Includes adjustable comb, trims hair from 3-11 mm

      Includes adjustable comb, trims hair from 3-11 mm

      The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings are designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. To maintain your desired hair length or get a natural look, adjust the comb to a length between 3 and 11 mm. You can use the shaving system on the other side for a closer result.

      50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      High-power NiMH battery for full-body use, with 50 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge. The battery light indicates power status when the battery is low or full.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      Provides a comfortable and close result in and out of the shower. The body groomer is 100% showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For longer hair, trimming performance may be better on dry hair.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oiling needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Shaving element
        Foil with two pre-trimmers
        Trimming element
        Integrated
        Skin comfort
        • Skin contour system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        5 integrated length settings

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Maintenance-free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

